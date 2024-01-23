Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad [Image 1 of 6]

    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Alyssa Heimerman (center), 58th Maintenance Squadron commander, Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Downs (left), previous 58 MXS senior enlisted leader, and Master Sgt. Christie Cooper (right), 58 MXS first sergeant, pose for a photo in front of a C-130 aircraft at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 22, 2024. This trio served as the leadership team for the 58 MXS from October - November 2023 where they prioritized fostering a sense of family within the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8214658
    VIRIN: 240122-F-ST571-1028
    Resolution: 5959x3965
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad
    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad
    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad
    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad
    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad
    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 58th AMXS All-Female Leadership Triad

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Airmen and Families
    58th SOW
    Female Leaders
    58th MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT