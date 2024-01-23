Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sports enhance the force [Image 7 of 8]

    Sports enhance the force

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adrian Lucre, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engines troop, participates in a softball game during wingman day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Throughout the Air Force, wingman days are held to help reduce negative behaviors, improve overall mental health, and increase social and spiritual connections along with personal resiliency. This wingman day included sports competitions and focused on the physical domain of resilience. The sports competitions included a formation run, golf, basketball, volleyball, cornhole, relay races, softball, kickball and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    VIRIN: 240126-F-CC148-1007
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports enhance the force [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    Mental health
    Airman Magazine
    teamwork
    Wingman Day
    physical resilience

