Sports enhance the force

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a volleyball game during wingman day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Throughout the Air Force, wingman days are held to help reduce negative behaviors, improve overall mental health, and increase social and spiritual connections along with personal resiliency. This wingman day included sports competitions and focused on the physical domain of resilience. The sports competitions included a formation run, golf, basketball, volleyball, cornhole, relay races, softball, kickball and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

