MacDill AFB boosts morale with Wingman Day

Jaxton, a dog belonging to a 6th Air Refueling Wing service member, boosts morale during Wingman Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Wingman Day is a quarterly event tailored towards developing Airmen across the installation. This event was sports themed and encouraged Airmen to focus on physical fitness and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

