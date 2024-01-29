Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB boosts morale with Wingman Day [Image 1 of 3]

    MacDill AFB boosts morale with Wingman Day

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, delivers opening remarks during Wingman Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2024. Wingman Day is a quarterly event tailored towards developing Airmen across the installation. This event was sports themed and encouraged Airmen to focus on physical fitness and team building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 14:17
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    This work, MacDill AFB boosts morale with Wingman Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    team building
    MacDill
    fitness
    Air Force
    Wingman Day

