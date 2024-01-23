Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Creaghe Training Support Center

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Creaghe Training Support Center at Fort Drum honors a World War II veteran of the 10th Mountain Division who served bravely in the mountains of Italy before he was wounded in combat. First Lt. John S. Creaghe was born April 14, 1921, in Meeker, Colorado, having never skied or snowshoed in his life until joining the Army and assigned to the mountain troops at Camp Hale as a newly commissioned officer. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Around and About Fort Drum
    Creaghe Training Support Center

