Around and About Fort Drum: Creaghe Training Support Center

The Creaghe Training Support Center at Fort Drum honors a World War II veteran of the 10th Mountain Division who served bravely in the mountains of Italy before he was wounded in combat. First Lt. John S. Creaghe was born April 14, 1921, in Meeker, Colorado, having never skied or snowshoed in his life until joining the Army and assigned to the mountain troops at Camp Hale as a newly commissioned officer. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

