    Team Keesler Judges Local Drill Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Team Keesler Judges Local Drill Competition

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Madelyn Stephens, 334th Training Squadron student, judges a high school Junior ROTC armed drill team during a drill competition at Ocean Springs High School, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Jan. 20, 2024. Technical Training students with the 81st Training Group volunteered to judge the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Keesler Judges Local Drill Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Junior ROTC
    Drill Competition

