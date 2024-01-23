Team Keesler Judges Local Drill Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Garrett Decker, Keesler Marine Detachment student, judges a high school Junior ROTC team during a drill competition at Ocean Springs High School, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Jan. 20, 2024. Technical training students with the 81st Training Group volunteered to judge the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

