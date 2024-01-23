Airmen and Marines assigned to the 81st Training Group gather to receive their assignments before judging a drill competition at Ocean Springs High School, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Jan. 20, 2024. The Airmen and Marines volunteered to judge the drill competition at the local school to strengthen community ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 11:58
|Photo ID:
|8214106
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-TI822-1006
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|28.64 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Keesler Judges Local Drill Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT