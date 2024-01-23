Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy January Town Hall [Image 6 of 7]

    Fort McCoy January Town Hall

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation Jan. 25, 2024, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Messenger reviewed garrison policies, recent surveys, and gave perspective on the way ahead within the garrison.
    (U.S. Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8213970
    VIRIN: 240125-A-CV950-7346
    Resolution: 3426x2284
    Size: 971.44 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy January Town Hall [Image 7 of 7], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy January Town Hall
    Fort McCoy January Town Hall
    Fort McCoy Town Hall
    Fort McCoy January Town Hall
    Fort McCoy January Town Hall
    Fort McCoy January Town Hall
    Fort McCoy January Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT