Local community, base volunteers prepare care packages for those serving away from home

Col. Taona Enriquez, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., installation commander, and Meaghan Murphy, Lexington Rotary Club president, prepare care packages for deployed service members on base Jan. 26. Volunteers from the Lexington and Concord Rotary Clubs joined Hanscom AFB personnel in packaging approximately 55 care packages filled with with books, snacks, hygiene products, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

