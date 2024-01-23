Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local community, base volunteers prepare care packages for those serving away from home

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., installation commander, and Meaghan Murphy, Lexington Rotary Club president, prepare care packages for deployed service members on base Jan. 26. Volunteers from the Lexington and Concord Rotary Clubs joined Hanscom AFB personnel in packaging approximately 55 care packages filled with with books, snacks, hygiene products, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:34
    Photo ID: 8213969
    VIRIN: 240126-F-RK751-1315
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 19.14 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Local community, base volunteers prepare care packages for those serving away from home, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom

