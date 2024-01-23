January Civilian In The Spotlight

NORFOLK, Va. - James Hopper, a project zone manager at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), displays his military bearing during his "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview Jan. 23, 2024. Hopper was chosen as MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight for January 2024 after receiving praise for implementing the Advanced Welding Course.

