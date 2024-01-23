Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January Civilian In The Spotlight

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Oscar Pope 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    NORFOLK, Va. - James Hopper, a project zone manager at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), displays his military bearing during his "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview Jan. 23, 2024. Hopper was chosen as MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight for January 2024 after receiving praise for implementing the Advanced Welding Course.

