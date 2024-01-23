Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scheduler

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 17, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Oluchi Onyejiaka, a gastroenterology scheduler at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Internal Medicine Clinic, schedules a patient appointment. Onyejiaka, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, says, “It’s important that we connect with patients for their appointments so we can give them the right care at the right time.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    appointments
    schedules

