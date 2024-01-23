Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 17, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Oluchi Onyejiaka, a gastroenterology scheduler at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Internal Medicine Clinic, schedules a patient appointment. Onyejiaka, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, says, “It’s important that we connect with patients for their appointments so we can give them the right care at the right time.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 09:19 Photo ID: 8213916 VIRIN: 240117-N-QA097-1002 Resolution: 6629x4690 Size: 3 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scheduler [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.