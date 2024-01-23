Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 17, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Oluchi Onyejiaka, a gastroenterology scheduler at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Internal Medicine Clinic, schedules a patient appointment. Onyejiaka, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, says, “It’s important that we connect with patients for their appointments so we can give them the right care at the right time.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8213916
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-QA097-1002
|Resolution:
|6629x4690
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scheduler [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
