    Medical Assistant

    Medical Assistant

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 17, 2024) Paula Logan, a medical assistant, checks the temperature of a young patient at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pediatrics Clinic. Logan, a native of Bronx, New York, says, “I enjoy making the patients feel comfortable during their visits here.”(U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 09:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Medical Assistant
    Scheduler

    Pediatrics
    medical assistant
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

