Jacksonville, Fl, - (January 17, 2024) Paula Logan, a medical assistant, checks the temperature of a young patient at Naval Hospital Jacksonville Pediatrics Clinic. Logan, a native of Bronx, New York, says, “I enjoy making the patients feel comfortable during their visits here.”(U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8213915
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-QA097-1001
|Resolution:
|1512x1767
|Size:
|507.24 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Assistant [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
