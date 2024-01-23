Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEUCOM seeks participants for upcoming Hackathon

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    U.S. European Command   

    Keith Schumacher, Machine Learning Engineer on the Operational Data Team
    assigned to the EUCOM Chief Data Office works at his desktop station at
    Patch Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, January 1st, 2024.
    The EUCOM Chief Data Office focuses on data management and utilization
    throughout the EUCOM area of operations and battle space. (U.S. Army Photo
    by SSG. Aaron Daugherty)

    This work, USEUCOM seeks participants for upcoming Hackathon, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

