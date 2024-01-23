USEUCOM seeks participants for upcoming Hackathon

Keith Schumacher, Machine Learning Engineer on the Operational Data Team
assigned to the EUCOM Chief Data Office works at his desktop station at
Patch Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, January 1st, 2024.
The EUCOM Chief Data Office focuses on data management and utilization
throughout the EUCOM area of operations and battle space. (U.S. Army Photo
by SSG. Aaron Daugherty)
