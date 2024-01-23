Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 conducts Mission Rehearsals

    USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an immediate company size reinforcement rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 29, 2024. Rehearsals are conducted to improve mission response time in preparation for urgent real-world scenarios. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 conducts Mission Rehearsals [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Marines
    Infantry
    BLT 1/1
    USS America

