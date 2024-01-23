Battalion Landing Team 1/1 conducts Mission Rehearsals

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Loke, an infantry Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs Marines during an immediate company size reinforcement rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 29, 2024. Rehearsals are conducted to improve mission response time in preparation for urgent real-world scenarios. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

