A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launcher is emplaced and prepared to launch interceptors to counter ballistic missile threats at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations, Dec. 12, 2023. THAAD is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 06:33
|Photo ID:
|8213730
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-EJ424-3177
|Resolution:
|3018x4480
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT