    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation [Image 7 of 8]

    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Duy Nguyen 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General, meets with a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) crew next to a launcher emplaced and prepared to launch interceptors to counter ballistic missile threats at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations, Dec. 12, 2023. THAAD is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    air defense
    Patriot
    THAAD

