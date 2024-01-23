Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central Commander, stands with soldiers of 12th Missile Defense Battery during a site visit at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations, Dec. 12, 2023. The missile defense battery precisely acquires and tracks ballistic missile launches, enabling systems like Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) the ability to accurately intercept and destroy incoming threats. They are an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

