Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central Commander, meets with a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) crew next to a launcher emplaced and prepared to launch interceptors to counter ballistic missile threats at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations, Dec. 12, 2023. THAAD is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 06:33 Photo ID: 8213722 VIRIN: 231212-A-EJ424-7688 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.09 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.