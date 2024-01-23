Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Edge of Life and Death [Image 2 of 5]

    On the Edge of Life and Death

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Embrey, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, operates Fire Engine Pump controls at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2024. For his life-saving actions during the COPE North Exercise, Embrey was awarded the Pacific Air Forces Senior Master Sergeant Robert A. McAllister Firefighter Heroism award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8213634
    VIRIN: 240116-F-EP621-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Edge of Life and Death [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On the Edge of Life and Death
    On the Edge of Life and Death
    On the Edge of Life and Death
    On the Edge of Life and Death
    On the Edge of Life and Death

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Life Saving
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire & Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT