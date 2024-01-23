Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9]

    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician takes note of his situation during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of real-world combat scenarios and hands-on training to better equip EOD technicians to perform their duties when the need arises in any climate necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 23:44
    Photo ID: 8213600
    VIRIN: 240124-F-EP621-1002
    Resolution: 6976x4651
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness
    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    EOD
    Misawa Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT