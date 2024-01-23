Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician takes note of his situation during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of real-world combat scenarios and hands-on training to better equip EOD technicians to perform their duties when the need arises in any climate necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

