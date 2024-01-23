Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician waits for his team leader behind cover during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of nighttime operations to better equip EOD technicians for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

