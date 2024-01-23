A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician thoroughly examines a training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) before discerning how to best remove it during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise brought EOD technicians from other PACAF installations to better prepare them for operating in more frigid environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8213598
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-EP621-1246
|Resolution:
|7026x4684
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
