A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician thoroughly examines a training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) before discerning how to best remove it during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise brought EOD technicians from other PACAF installations to better prepare them for operating in more frigid environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8213598 VIRIN: 240123-F-EP621-1246 Resolution: 7026x4684 Size: 5.31 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.