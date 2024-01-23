Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assesses his situation before approaching a training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise lasted three days and nights, providing EOD technicians with hands-on field training using real combat scenarios to provide the most realistic training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

