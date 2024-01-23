Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician assesses his situation before approaching a training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise lasted three days and nights, providing EOD technicians with hands-on field training using real combat scenarios to provide the most realistic training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8213597
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-EP621-1213
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
