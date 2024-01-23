U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians listen to a briefing before approaching a booby-trapped train car during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of nighttime operations to better equip EOD technicians for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8213596
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-EP621-1276
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
