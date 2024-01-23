A training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) is prepped for removal during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of real-world combat scenarios and hands-on training to better equip EOD technicians to perform their duties when the need arises in any climate necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8213595
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-EP621-1189
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
