    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 3 of 9]

    Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician prepares a training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) for removal during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of the most realistic combat scenarios possible, allowing EOD technicians to gain valuable experience and skills to better perform their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 23:44
    Photo ID: 8213594
    VIRIN: 240123-F-EP621-1179
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    EOD
    Misawa Mission

