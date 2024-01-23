Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness

A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician prepares a training Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) for removal during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise consisted of the most realistic combat scenarios possible, allowing EOD technicians to gain valuable experience and skills to better perform their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

