Training UXOs (Unexploded Ordnance) lay lined up during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise lasted three days and nights, providing Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with hands-on field training using real combat scenarios to provide the most realistic training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8213592
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-EP621-1088
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
