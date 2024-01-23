Training UXOs (Unexploded Ordnance) lay lined up during the HABU exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2024. The exercise lasted three days and nights, providing Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with hands-on field training using real combat scenarios to provide the most realistic training possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8213592 VIRIN: 240123-F-EP621-1088 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.7 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive Readiness: Cold Weather Training Ensures EOD Preparedness [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.