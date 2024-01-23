Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters Attend Essex County Board of Super Intendant meeting [Image 1 of 5]

    Recruiters Attend Essex County Board of Super Intendant meeting

    NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Reginald Bledsoe, Essex County Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, left and U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Valoy with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, right stands for a picture at the Essex County Board of Super Intendants meeting at Donald M. Payne Sr. Technical Highschool, Newark, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023. New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters are investing in their communities by establishing a dialogue between community figures and educational institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:00
    Location: NEWARK, NJ, US
    This work, Recruiters Attend Essex County Board of Super Intendant meeting [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

