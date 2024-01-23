Reginald Bledsoe, Essex County Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs, left and U.S. Army Sgt. Miguel Valoy with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, right stands for a picture at the Essex County Board of Super Intendants meeting at Donald M. Payne Sr. Technical Highschool, Newark, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023. New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters are investing in their communities by establishing a dialogue between community figures and educational institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8213472
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-AA072-9167
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.75 MB
|Location:
|NEWARK, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiters Attend Essex County Board of Super Intendant meeting [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Jersey Marketing Takes New Approach to Recruiting Campaigns
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT