U.S., Estonian military drills demonstrate tactical expertise and interoperability in Estonia’s Central Training Area

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry, “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, observes enemy movement from a defensive position during a situational training exercise with the Estonian Defense League at the Central Training Area, near Camp Tapa Estonia, Jan. 28 2024. During the exercise, U.S. troops took up defensive positions around a training village while troops from the Estonian Defense League conducted offensive operations. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

