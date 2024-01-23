Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Estonian military drills demonstrate tactical expertise and interoperability in Estonia’s Central Training Area [Image 8 of 12]

    U.S., Estonian military drills demonstrate tactical expertise and interoperability in Estonia’s Central Training Area

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Jordan Proctor, a gunner, and Staff Sgt. Austin Higgins, a section sergeant, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry, “Leader Rakkasans,” 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, shoot simulated 60 millimeter mortars during a situational training exercise at the Central Training Area near Camp Tapa Estonia, Jan. 28 2024. During the exercise, U.S. troops took up defensive positions around a training village while troops from the Estonian Defense League conducted offensive operations. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8213410
    VIRIN: 240128-Z-WW831-2318
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.98 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Estonian military drills demonstrate tactical expertise and interoperability in Estonia’s Central Training Area [Image 12 of 12], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock Of The Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

