USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Departs for 4th Fleet Deployment

The guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 28, 2024, for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Leyte Gulf will operate with regional partners to strengthen maritime partnerships, enhance U.S. maritime posture and counter threats such as illicit drug trafficking. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

Date Taken: 01.28.2024 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US