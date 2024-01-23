Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JROTC “Best of the Best” Drill Competition brings region's top cadets to D.C. Armory [Image 18 of 22]

    2024 JROTC “Best of the Best” Drill Competition brings region's top cadets to D.C. Armory

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) teams from a dozen D.C. metropolitan area schools competed in the 2024 JROTC “Best of the Best” Drill Competition at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 27, 2024. The regional qualifier is a collaboration between D.C. Public Schools, D.C. Government Operations, and the D.C. National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8213313
    VIRIN: 240127-F-PL327-9552
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, 2024 JROTC “Best of the Best” Drill Competition brings region's top cadets to D.C. Armory [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2024 JROTC &ldquo;Best of the Best&rdquo; Drill Competition brings region's top cadets to D.C. Armory

    JROTC
    Best of the Best
    D.C. Armory
    D.C. National Guard
    Drill Competition
    D.C. Public Schools

