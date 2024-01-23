Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1 [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Hosts Arctic Training Exercise Snow Crab Ex 24-1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.27.0115

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    240127-N-LR905-2371
    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Jan. 27, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 conducts arctic survivability training as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

