NSGL Polar Bear Plunge

GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 27, 2024) Sailors stationed aboard Naval Station Great Lakes and its tenant commands swim to shore after jumping into Lake Michigan at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) polar bear plunge, Jan. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

