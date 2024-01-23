Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Polar Bear Plunge [Image 8 of 16]

    NSGL Polar Bear Plunge

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.27.1203

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (January 27, 2024) Sailors stationed aboard Naval Station Great Lakes and its tenant commands jump into Lake Michigan at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) polar bear plunge, Jan. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.27.1203
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8213109
    VIRIN: 240127-N-HR150-1338
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Station Great Lakes
    MWR
    Polar Bear Plunge

