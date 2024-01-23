27th PAD D-Series Support 2024

Spc. Samuel Bonney, a public affairs specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, gets into position to cover the mountaineering section of D-Series on Fort Drum, New York, on January 19, 2024. D-Series pays homage to the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8213096
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-KT680-8583
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
