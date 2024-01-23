27th PAD D-Series Support 2024

Spc. Samuel Bonney, a public affairs specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, gets into position to cover the mountaineering section of D-Series on Fort Drum, New York, on January 19, 2024. D-Series pays homage to the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

