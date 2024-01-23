Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th PAD D-Series Support 2024

    27th PAD D-Series Support 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Samuel Bonney, a public affairs specialist with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, gets into position to cover the mountaineering section of D-Series on Fort Drum, New York, on January 19, 2024. D-Series pays homage to the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944 to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 13:38
    Photo ID: 8213096
    VIRIN: 240119-A-KT680-8583
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th PAD D-Series Support 2024, by SGT Josiah Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom
    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    public affairs
    Alpine
    DSeriesXXIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT