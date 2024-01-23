Newly refinished basketball gym floor at Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

Newport News, Va. (January 26, 2024) A newly resurfaced and refinished basketball gym floor awaits Sailors and Marines at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. The basketball gym recently re-opened just after the New Year, and is among a host of other quality of life upgrades at the facility. Huntington Hall was originally Newport News High School and opened its doors to students in 1923. It was constructed on the grounds of a horse livery stable. The high school closed its doors in 1980, and was eventually acquired by Newport News Shipbuilding. In addition to berthing spaces for Sailors and Marines, the facility is also home to a Fleet & Family Support Center, Navy Exchange Mini-Mart, MWR recreation and fitness facilities, office spaces, and classrooms among other amenities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

