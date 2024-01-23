Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark [Image 3 of 3]

    Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark

    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, left, talks with Kasper Høeg-Jensen, Denmark Deputy Permanent Secretary of State for Defense Policy, at the Ministry of Defense, Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2024. The Guard is partnered with 100 nations in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in collaborative, mutually beneficial relationships to support State Department, DOD and combatant command security cooperation objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 10:09
    Photo ID: 8213041
    VIRIN: 240123-Z-VX744-1185
    Resolution: 6323x4215
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: COPENHAGEN, DK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark
    Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark
    Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Denmark
    Daniel Hokanson
    Kasper Høeg-Jensen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT