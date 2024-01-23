Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, left, stands for a photo with Gen. Flemming Lentfer, the Danish Chief of Defense, at the Ministry of Defense, Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2024. The Guard is partnered with 100 nations in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in collaborative, mutually beneficial relationships to support State Department, DOD and combatant command security cooperation objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 10:09
|Photo ID:
|8213040
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-VX744-1169
|Resolution:
|6237x4158
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|COPENHAGEN, DK
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark
