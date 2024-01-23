Hokanson explores National Guard cooperation with Kingdom of Denmark

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, left, talks with Gen. Flemming Lentfer, the Danish Chief of Defense, at the Ministry of Defense, Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2024. The Guard is partnered with 100 nations in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in collaborative, mutually beneficial relationships to support State Department, DOD and combatant command security cooperation objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

