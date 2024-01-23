Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Right Arm Night [Image 1 of 2]

    Right Arm Night

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers put up their right arms in honor of Right Arm Night January 24, 2024 at the Gregg-Adams Club on Fort Gregg-Adams.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 08:48
    Photo ID: 8213032
    VIRIN: 240124-A-JL021-1001
    Resolution: 7998x5335
    Size: 19.14 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Right Arm Night [Image 2 of 2], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Appreciation
    Community
    Right Arm Night
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2024

