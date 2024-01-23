Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Installation Retirement Ceremony

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Chief Warrant Officer Three Clarissa J. Love, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, Fort Belvoir, VA; First Sergeant Jeremy R. Gleisinger, United States Army Recruiting Battalion-Raleigh, United States Army Recruiting Command, Greenville, NC; First Sergeant Steven A. Watts, 98th Support Maintenance Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th ABN Division, Anchorage, AK; and SSG Marcus A. Jenkins, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, Fort Gregg-Adams, VA, retired on Thursday at Bunker Hall on Fort Gregg-Adams, VA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 08:36
    Photo ID: 8213027
    VIRIN: 240125-A-JL021-1005
    Resolution: 2827x1678
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Installation Retirement Ceremony
    Installation Retirement Ceremony
    Installation Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Soldier
    Soldier For Life
    Installation Retirement Ceremony
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT