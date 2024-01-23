A family member watches the stage at the January 25, 2024, Installation Retirement Ceremony at Bunker Hall on Fort Gregg -Adams.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8213022
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-JL021-1003
|Resolution:
|4050x3386
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
