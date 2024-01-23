Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Installation Retirement Ceremony

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    A close friend fixes Chief Warrant Officer Three Clarissa J. Love’s hair right before the January 25, 2024, Installation Retirement Ceremony at Bunker Hall on Fort Gregg -Adams.

    American Soldier
    Soldier For Life
    Installation Retirement Ceremony
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2024

