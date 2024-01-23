Installation Retirement Ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer Three Clarissa J. Love, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, Fort Belvoir, VA; First Sergeant Jeremy R. Gleisinger, United States Army Recruiting Battalion-Raleigh, United States Army Recruiting Command, Greenville, NC; First Sergeant Steven A. Watts, 98th Support Maintenance Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 11th ABN Division, Anchorage, AK; and SSG Marcus A. Jenkins, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, Fort Gregg-Adams, VA, retired on Thursday at Bunker Hall on Fort Gregg-Adams, VA.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 08:13
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
