Camp Lemonnier Hosts Military Working Dog Exhibition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Collins assists Camp Lemonnier Executive Officer Cmdr. James Duvall remove a bite suit after a Military Working Dog (MWD) pursuit-to-attack demonstration. The demonstrations enabled personnel on Camp Lemonnier to meet current dog teams and see their capabilities firsthand. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

