    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier Hosts Military Working Dog Exhibition [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Lemonnier Hosts Military Working Dog Exhibition

    DJIBOUTI

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Torye Cugal speaks to service members during a Military Working dog (MWD) demonstration on Camp Lemonnier. The demonstrations enabled personnel on Camp Lemonnier to meet current dog teams and see their capabilities firsthand. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 07:08
    Photo ID: 8213001
    VIRIN: 240120-N-CM903-1094
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 184.65 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Hosts Military Working Dog Exhibition [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Camp Lemonnier
    Military Working Dog
    CLDJ

